‘I’m going to shoot you.’: Roseau Chief of Nursing charged after weekend assault

Brovold mugshot
Brovold mugshot(Roseau County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROSEAU, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A top nursing official at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, Minn., is facing several criminal charges after an assault involving a gun over the weekend.

41-year-old Nathan Lynn Brovold is charged with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of felony threats of violence, strangulation, and two misdemeanor counts of fifth degree domestic assault.

Documents say officers were called on Jan. 17 to 30441 333rd Ave. for a domestic assault with an armed male suspect.

When officers arrived, they used the speaker system in the squad car and a spotlight to direct Brovold to come out of the house. Officers later found a firearm in the waistband of Brovold’s pants, which was loaded with one round in the chamber. Officers noted Brovold was intoxicated and had slurred speech.

Documents say officers then spoke with the woman who reported the assault, and officers noted she was visibly upset, crying and shaking. Once inside the home with the officer, the woman located two young children who were both hiding in closets.

The woman told officers that an argument started between Brovold and the female victim soon after some friends left the home. The woman said the argument started after Brovold hugged one of the guests too long. The witness told officers the female victim slapped Brovold across the face, and the witness says she tried to break the two up.

The woman said Brovold then put the victim in a headlock and hit her in the face several times. Documents say Brovold also put both of his hands around the victim’s neck. Documents say the victim screamed out for someone to call 911.

The witness ran upstairs, locked herself in her room with the two young children and called 911, court records say.

When the woman went back downstairs to check on the victim, documents state Brovold told the woman, “I love you kid, I guess this is the end.”

Documents say Brovold then went into his bedroom and the witness heard him load a pistol. The woman says when she went back upstairs, she could hear Brovold yelling at the victim, “Shut up, shut up, I’m going to shoot you, I’m going to shoot you.”

As of 4:30 p.m., LifeCare Medical Center’s website still lists Brovold as the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer.

In a statement to Valley News Live, a spokesman for the hospital said:

“We take this matter very seriously and have suspended Mr. Brovold pending an investigation into the matter. While that process is ongoing, Mr. Brovold’s responsibilities will be covered by other members of the leadership team so that there will be no impact on our operations or quality of care to our patients.”

If convicted, Brovold faces over 27 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

