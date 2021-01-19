Advertisement

Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help

‘We can exert some control over our mental and physical health’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re still waiting your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you have time to boost your body’s response to it.

A new study in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science suggests your mental and physical health can affect how your body reacts.

“Ironically, the pandemic itself is fueling a lot of these risk factors for poor vaccine response,” according to Annelise Madison, an Ohio State researcher and lead author of the study.

The research focused on different vaccines over the past 30 years. It found self-care is key to vaccine efficacy.

“These risk factors including stress, depression, loneliness, poor health behaviors can impact the side effects to the vaccine,” Madison said. “They can impact the amount of time it takes to develop immunity to COVID-19.”

Poor mental and physical health may also shorten the time in which the vaccine works, according to the researcher.

But she says focusing on things like getting good sleep or even exercising within 24 hours of getting a COVID shot can boost its response.

“I think it’s a helpful and hopeful message that even in this time when there’s so much out of our control, that we can exert some control over our mental and physical health,” Madison said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden indicates plans to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on 1st day in office, sources confirm
Pets lost in WF trailer home fire
Eight pets dead after WF trailer home fire, family displaced
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
News - Fire at Richland County Highway Shop in Hankinson
Fire at Richland County Highway Shop in Hankinson
Vaping
“Smoking Age” bill takes another step

Latest News

In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a student looks at questions during a college test...
SAT doing away with optional essay, subject tests
Thomas Starks
Man accused of damaging senator’s office faces federal count
A mourner prays over the name cut-out of the deceased Emilio Pete Ortiz at the National...
US soldier arrested in alleged plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day