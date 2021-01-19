FPS celebrates first day back to school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Kids went to schools across Fargo today for the first all-district in-person learning in awhile. Despite the excitement, questions remain about what the district is doing to keep students, staff and their families safe.

“We’re making history,” said Shane Martin, Principal at Ben Franklin Middle School. “This is a big experiment.”

Martin said they’re taking every step possible to keep everyone safe.

“We have kids that are scared. We have families that are scared, and rightfully so, we should be nervous and careful about what’s happening in our public schools,” said Martin.

He said teachers are spreading kids out six feet apart as best as they can, making sure students wearing their masks properly and providing masks if they forget them. They are encouraging hand washing throughout the day and trying to avoid congestion in hallways.

“Our number one goal is to make it to the end of the year with all of our kids here, all of our kids well,” said Martin.

He added that students wouldn’t be back without all the hard-working dedication of all the teachers, faculty, and staff going in before and after school and on the weekends.

Fargo Public Schools releases COVID test results every week.

As of January 14th, 11 students and three staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the Fargo school district. The week before, 14 students and five staff tested positive.

Valley News Live will be following testing results. Each week we’ll pass along the latest numbers reported by the North Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday in Cass County, there are 180 active cases between the ages of 6 and 19.

