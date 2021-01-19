Advertisement

Fire at Richland County Highway Shop in Hankinson

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Julie Holgate
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters from neighboring communities are battling a major fire Monday night at the Richland County highway shop in Hankinson.

The call in around 7:30 p.m. and crews were still on the scene on the northwest side of town at 10.

There’s no word on a cause and there are no reports of any injuries.

Dispatchers tell Valley News Live that fire crews from Wahpeton, Dwight, Fairmount, Great Bend, and Lidgerwood are assisting Hankinson Fire at the scene.

