Essentia Health to pay $750,000 to West Fargo for naming rights to a public plaza

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health will pay $750,000 over the next 10 years for naming rights to West Fargo’s plaza at The Lights on Sheyenne 32.

The West Fargo City Commission approved an agreement to name the space “Essentia Health Plaza”.

The city says Essentia will pay $75,000 each year to help put on events, programs and amenities in the 48,000 square foot plaza.

Since its opening in the summer of 2020, the plaza has held concerts, family fun nights, movie nights and theater performances. It is currently setup as an NHL-regulation size, outdoor refrigerated hockey rink that hosts open skating and hockey tournaments.

When not holding events, the plaza serves as an outdoor space for anyone to visit.

