Eight pets dead after WF trailer home fire, family displaced

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo family is still grieving tonight after a fire completely destroyed their trailer home and killed their eight pets.

It happened just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon at 429 B street, just across the street from the West Fargo Police Department.

The home has been in Mark Shafer and Tina Kimble’s family for three generations.

“To see it no longer to be lived in, looking completely different, just ruins me,” Kimble said. Kimble moved back into the trailer with her mom just over a month ago.

“Family memories and everything just gone in a matter of a couple hours,” Shafer said. Kimble and her mom are temporarily staying with Shafer, as the home is a total loss.

While the cause is still under investigation, Shafer says fire officials believe it started in the kitchen.

“Started on the stove and then went up to the ceiling and then pretty much just spread from there,” Shafer said.

Shafer says the family thinks the blaze was caused by a bad outlet, but he says fire crews suspect it was a forgotten burner.

“What we don’t understand is she normally doesn’t leave things on. She had a cloth sitting (on the stove) with clean dishes on, and apparently this back burner was on, apparently, and that’s where they think it started,” he said.

Kimble says while the scorched family memorabilia is a tough pill to swallow, the loss of her eight fur babies has ripped her heart out. She says while firefighters tried to rescue as many pets as they could, none of them survived.

“Only thing I can think about when I walk through the house is how much pain they were probably in and how much suffering they had to deal with. I just don’t know. That’s going to be something that shakes me for the rest of my life,” Kimble said.

A GoFundMe has been set up both for the family, as well as to help lay the family’s pets to rest. Shafer says a donation bucket has also been started at Kroll’s Diner.

