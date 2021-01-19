City of West Fargo extends new mask strategy until February 15th

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, City Commission meeting, West Fargo city commissioners agreed to extend West Fargo’s New Mask Strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19. Commissioners revisited the strategy after Governor Doug Burgum announced that the state’s mask mandate and building capacity restrictions would expire Monday, Jan. 18.

West Fargo’s Mask Strategy strongly encourages the public to continue to wear a mask when unable to keep 6 feet of distance between others. Ultimately, the New Mask Strategy continues to place responsibility on each individual to wear masks to ensure they are not spreading the coronavirus and protecting their family, friends, colleagues and fellow community members.

“This a strong encouragement to the public to continue to protect themselves and others from spreading the virus,” said Commission President Bernie Dardis.

The strategy also aligns the City of West Fargo’s capacity recommendations with the current North Dakota Smart Restart plan. Under the revised state plan and City strategy, businesses are strongly encouraged to establish a limit on the number of occupants allowed inside to 65% of capacity with a cap of 200 people. Businesses are also encouraged to implement social distancing practices and require all occupants wear face masks.

There is no penalty for not following the New Mask Strategy, but it does support property owners who require masks in their buildings. The New Mask Strategy will be revisited at the Feb. 15, 2021 commission meeting.

