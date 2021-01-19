Advertisement

Changes coming to two Engineer companies in the North Dakota National Guard

File photo of North Dakota National Guard members
File photo of North Dakota National Guard members(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Changes are coming to The North Dakota National Guard’s 817th and 818th engineer companies in Jamestown and Williston. Guard spokesmen, Bill Prokopyk said the orders came from the United States Army as they continue to evolve military strategies.

“The army has determined that we need a little different structure within the Engineering community in order to help support those types of operations,” said Prokopyk.

Theses changes won’t happen until 2025 and its not known what type of unit will be placed in Williston. The last time an engineer company changed was 2006 before a second deployment to Iraq.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden indicates plans to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on 1st day in office, sources confirm
Pets lost in WF trailer home fire
Eight pets dead after WF trailer home fire, family displaced
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19
News - Fire at Richland County Highway Shop in Hankinson
Fire at Richland County Highway Shop in Hankinson
Vaping
“Smoking Age” bill takes another step

Latest News

922 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths in Minnesota
Coronavirus
138 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota
Hasan Shire Hassan
Man arrested after police say he started a vehicle fire at Islamic Center
News Conference
11:00AM Live Webstream: U.S. Attorney Drew H. Wrigley Press Conference
COVID-19 graphic
Jamestown Senator tests positive for COVID-19