Car crashes into Dickinson restaurant

DICKINSON, N.D. - No one was seriously injured when a car crashed into a Dickinson restaurant Sunday morning.

Witnesses say a woman leaving the Country Rose Cafe on east Villard accidently drove into the building. Restaurant owners say a few people received minor injuries.

No dollar amount of damages is available yet.

County Rose Cafe hopes to be up and running again soon. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the owners pay for repairs.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-country-rose-cafe-after-accident?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1C0j258P8dQjOrGN_f4Kp-d8gMdr7PLvqvOQBReczMNH3ytaMgIWtUvQ8

