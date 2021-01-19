Advertisement

B-52 crews from Minot conduct another Middle East mission

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – B-52 Stratofortress crews from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base conducted a “presence patrol” mission to the Middle East Sunday, according to U.S. Central Command.

The mission comes amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

A release from CENTCOM indicated that the mission are to “demonstrate the U.S. military’s continuing commitment to regional security.”

According to CENTCOM, it’s the fifth such Bomber Task Force mission to the region in the last few months.

The B-52s come from either Minot or Barksdale Air Force Base.

