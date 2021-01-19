Advertisement

138 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 138 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the state.

In total, 1,386 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 18 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.24 percent.

There are now 1,234 active cases in North Dakota, with 88 patients hospitalized.

