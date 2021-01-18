Polk County Sheriff’s Office receives first complaint of in-person scam

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got its first complaint about an old scam with a new twist.

Scammers call victims about a family member who’s been in trouble or involved in an accident. The suspects sometimes pose as family members or legal counsel for family members.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Monday that suspects will then ask for cash to be collected in-person, often at the victim’s home.

The report that the Sheriff’s Office took involved a suspect who called an elderly woman posing as her son. The suspect claims that he was involved in a head-on crash and had severe head injuries. The suspect had a lengthy conversation with the woman but later hung up because she was asking too many questions.

If you get this type of call, do not give out any personal information or bank account information. It’s suggested to contact the Sheriff’s Office or a family member to advise them of the call.

