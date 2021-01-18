NDT- MLK Day Celebration

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Annually, MSUM celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other Civil Rights leaders in January. In the U.S., the fight for civil rights and movement leaders are often “white-washed.”

In 2021, we are asking the MSUM community step up and take on a challenge to explore the often revisionist history of MLK and explore King’s more radical views. The challenge includes some highlights of the contributions of Black Women Leaders in the movement, including Coretta Scott King.

The Challenge: Watch, Listen, Read and Act.- Choose the items in the list below that interest you.- Watch, listen, read and take action. After you’ve completed an item from each section, self-report that you have completed the challenge and provide- Finish the challenge by January 29 and you’ll be eligible for a prize drawing - there will be 10 winners!- Complete this short form to confirm you’ve finished the challenge and enter the prize drawing

Watch: Choose one of these videos to watch and reflect on.• David Ikard - The Real Story of Rosa Parks and Why We Need to Confront Myths about Black History• “Activists” hosted by Sanjeev Bhaskar - stream through MSUM service AVON. At about 39 minutes the documentary focuses on MLK for about 10 minutes.

**Bonus Idea - watch with friends, roommates, or your student organization and have a discussion!

Listen: Choose a podcast to listen to and reflect on• Unwhitewashing Black History Month - hosted by Brittany Hughes and Kelly Jeanine• The Real Martin Luther King - hosted by Back Story Radio

**Bonus Idea - listen with friends, roommates, or your student organization and have a discussion!

Read: Choose two of these articles to read and reflect on• “10 Historians on What People Still Don’t Know about Martin Luther King, Jr” - Time Magazine Staff• “Coretta Scott King and the Civil Rights Movement’s Hidden Women” - Jeanne Theoharis• “10 Examples of Whitewashing You Never Thought About” - Jeremy Helligar

**Bonus Idea - have your friends, roommates, or your student organization all read and have a discussion!

Act: Steps you can take to unwhitewash your understanding of U.S. History

Learn what Whitewashing is in this article

Learn about the Indigenous Lands you live on

Visit this website Text Your City and State to 907-312-5085 and you’ll receive a message with information about the Indigenous Lands

Take notice of BIPOC characters in movies, TV shows, and literature and how they are portrayed and think about how it has shaped your views - check out this list for examples

Learn more about Black History in the area where you live

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery: https://www.maahmg.org/ Smithsonian Museum National African American History and Culture: https://nmaahc.si.edu/

Ideas for volunteering and service to your community

Write a Letter to a Person in Isolation - https://www.lettersagainstisolation.com/

Positivity Notes – write and share a note with someone… a friend, classmate, professor, etc.

Thank You Note to Health Care Workers

Organize food drives for our local pantries

Host an anti-racism reading group in your student org and post about your discussions

Make hygiene kits for people experiencing homelessness

Hold a drive for RACC or the YWCA Cass Clay and collect ethnic hair care products (which they’re always short on!)

volunteer to help fight Enbridge’s Line 3 in MN (there are lots of ways to help): https://www.facebook.com/MN350 or see the Giniw Collective

