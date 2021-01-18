MORE LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT

TONIGHT: Another round of light snow drops in tonight, which could bring another shot of an inch of snow for Tuesday’s commute. Temperatures falling into the single digits.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Morning snow showers exit Tuesday. Gusty and a warming westerly breeze with partly cloudy skies expected, with temperatures slightly warmer on Tuesday afternoon. We can expect teens and low 20s after a cold morning in the single digits. More cloud cover and breezy conditions are then expected Wednesday. Temperatures will be mild in the 20s and 30s Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures cool back down on Thursday as high pressure slides in with temperatures in the teens and 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Turning much colder for the weekend. Temperatures Friday look chilling with lows below near or zero and highs in the single digits. Saturday is looking to be slightly warmer with highs in the single digits to low teens. There is a chance for some light snow later into the evening Saturday. Sunday warm up just a few degrees - still in the teens with a chance of light snow.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Morning flakes. Mostly cloudy. Low: 5. High: 16.

WEDNESDAY: West wind, gusty at times. A few flakes far north. Warmer! Low: 12 and rising. High: 38.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling. Low: 20. High: 26 and falling.

FRIDAY: Much colder. A few clouds. Low: -1. High: 9.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Chance of snow late. Low: -3. High: 14.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low: 5. High: 17.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies. Low: 4. High: 16.