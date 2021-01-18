Local colleges commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two local colleges are hosting online events throughout the day to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

At Concordia College, the events are as followed;

· MLK Day Chapel; 9:00am-9:30am

· First Keynote Speaker, Jason Sole; 9:45am-11:00am

· Concurrent Session 1; 11:15am-12:15pm

· Second Keynote Speaker, Lakota Harden; 1:30pm-2:45pm

· Concurrent Sessions 2; 3pm to 4pm

· Panel Discussion, Q&A, 4:15pm-5:30pm

Concordia College will discuss MLK’s personal achievements, non-violence approaches, love, courage and justice.

At North Dakota State University, they will conduct virtual readings of Letter from Birmingham Jail, I’ve Been to the Mountaintop, I Have A Dream and The Other America.

This event will go from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.

To join, head to Concordia College’s and North Dakota State University’s Facebook pages.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.