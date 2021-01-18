Advertisement

Local colleges commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Concordia College and North Dakota State University will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with online events.
Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr.(North Dakota State University)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two local colleges are hosting online events throughout the day to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

At Concordia College, the events are as followed;

· MLK Day Chapel; 9:00am-9:30am

· First Keynote Speaker, Jason Sole; 9:45am-11:00am

· Concurrent Session 1; 11:15am-12:15pm

· Second Keynote Speaker, Lakota Harden; 1:30pm-2:45pm

· Concurrent Sessions 2; 3pm to 4pm

· Panel Discussion, Q&A, 4:15pm-5:30pm

Concordia College will discuss MLK’s personal achievements, non-violence approaches, love, courage and justice.

At North Dakota State University, they will conduct virtual readings of Letter from Birmingham Jail, I’ve Been to the Mountaintop, I Have A Dream and The Other America.

This event will go from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.

To join, head to Concordia College’s and North Dakota State University’s Facebook pages.

