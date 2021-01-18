Gov. Walz announces COVID-19 vaccine pilot program in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is launching a COVID-19 vaccine pilot program in partnership with local public health and school districts.

Governor Tim Walz says these sites will initially serve adults 65 years of age or older, as well as pre-k through 12th grade educators, school staff, and child care workers.

The nine pilot sites will launch this week with a small number of doses for eligible Minnesotans.

Starting January 19th at noon, appointments will be available at the pilot sites, located in the following cities:

Anoka

Brooklyn Center

Fergus Falls

Marshall

Mountain Iron

North Mankato

Rochester

St. Cloud

Thief River Falls

Appointments will be available online or by phone at 612-426-7230 or toll free at 833-431-2053.

The community vaccination pilot program will be the foundation for mass vaccination clinics in Minnesota communities once the federal government increases vaccine supply.

Governor Walz says that despite promises from the federal government of additional vaccine allocations, Minnesota has not yet received an increase in weekly doses. He sent a letter with other governors last week expressing frustration with the current administration’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and urged the federal government to purchase as many doses as possible, so states can get more shots in arms in the coming weeks.

All Minnesotans are encouraged to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead.

School districts, charter schools, tribal schools and nonpublic school organizations will work directly with employees to secure an appointment through the state-sponsored pilot sites. Child care programs are randomly selected and will be notified if vaccines are available. Due to limited supplies, the state has recommended that schools prioritize their vaccine allotment, which is based on workforce proportion in their region.

Healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff can still receive the vaccine through their workplace, care facility, or local public health.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.