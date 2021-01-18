Fargo family switching from Virtual Academy to in-person learning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo mother Khera Houston said she knew what she was signing up for when she enrolled her two kids in Fargo Public School’s Virtual Academy.

“Virtual learning has been a learning experience not just for the students, but for the parents and educators,” said Fargo mother, Khera Houston.

She said it was a difficult decision, but she’s sending her 6th grader Mya back to in-person learning. She was recently diagnosed with autism and needed more help.

“Her type of issue is advocacy, and for us, you can reach through the computer,” said Houston. “The teachers that work so hard can’t reach through the computer and say ‘you need to be here right now.’”

Houston’s 4th grader Liam made his own decision to go from VA to in-person too.

“He felt that he wasn’t a well enough student to continue in Virtual Academy and that surprised both of us,” said Houston. “He just said, ‘I would feel more successful in-person.’”

The family said they’ve enjoyed having the online option but realized it wasn’t a good fit. Houston said she hopes the district continues doing Virtual Academy even after the pandemic, so everyone has the option to work safely from home.

“I’m grateful that we had an opportunity to try it and hopefully in the future have an opportunity to reutilize it,” said Houston.

