Controversial ND legislative bills introduced this session

The 2021 North Dakota legislative session may be the most accessible ever. There are more opportunities to participate online.

House legislature bills range from how elections should handle elections in a time of crisis, forms including “American” as a race, citizens being able to sue social media companies if they’re canceled and banning transgender student-athletes from high school sports.

“There’s quite a variety of bills this session and probably a larger variety of different topics than maybe we’ve seen before,” said Rep. Ben Koppelman, (R) ND House District 16.

State Representative Ben Koppelman of West Fargo has introduced a bill that restricts the use of city or county zoning laws on how people can possess weapons during an emergency for protection, further reinforcing their 2nd amendment right.

“The second issue dealing with local cites stems from the City of Fargo believing they could supersede that existing law that banned them from having an ordinance,” said Koppelman.

“First and probably the biggest is House Bill 1275, which is related to a proposal for the legacy fund earnings, and it invests in infrastructure, it invests in education, it invests in paid family leave programs,” said Kylie Oversen, ND Dem-NPL Chair.

Democratic Party Chair Kylie Oversen said another important bill requires self-insurance plans to cover prescription drugs imported from Canada.

She hopes North Dakotans are paying attention, staying engaged with the legislative session and reaching out to legislatures.

Monday, January 18th, was the deadline for submitting house bills. The senate deadline is next Monday at 5 p.m.

