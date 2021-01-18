Advertisement

850 MN guard members among soldiers securing inauguration

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the president unable to serve. If Pence doesn't, the House is expected to move swiftly to impeach President Donald Trump.(Source: National Park Service)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - About 850 members of the Minnesota National Guard are among 25,000 soldiers streaming into Washington from across the country for Wednesday’s presidential inauguration. The number of guard members is at least two and a half times the number for previous inaugural.

Before this year, states rotated sending National Guard soldiers to inaugurations. Fewer than 10 from Minnesota were at President Donald Trump’s swearing-in and about 350 were at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

The FBI is vetting all of the National Guard troops coming into Washington for Biden’s inauguration. U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members.

