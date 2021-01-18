Advertisement

69 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 69 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in the state.

In total, 1,384 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 29 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.63 percent.

There are now 1,377 active cases in North Dakota, with 91 patients hospitalized.

