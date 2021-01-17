West Fargo mobile trailer home destroyed in fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo family lost their mobile trailer home to a fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at 429 B St. in West Fargo. No one was home at the time of the fire, but some of the house pets were killed. There was severe damage to the home.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused this fire, as well as total the damages.

