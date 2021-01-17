Advertisement

West Fargo mobile trailer home destroyed in fire

(Gray Media)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo family lost their mobile trailer home to a fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at 429 B St. in West Fargo. No one was home at the time of the fire, but some of the house pets were killed. There was severe damage to the home.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused this fire, as well as total the damages.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coyote
West Fargo man warns public of coyote caught on Ring
Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
News - Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota suspends programs and issues layoffs
Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota suspends programs and issues layoffs
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Burgum urges vigilance to keep COVID-19 numbers trending downward as statewide mask requirement expires Monday
Jamestown Police warn about dangerous pills in the area

Latest News

MDH: 1,364 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
NDDoH: 152 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
News - West Fargo man warns public of coyote caught on Ring
News - West Fargo man warns public of coyote caught on Ring
News - Family friendly activity in the world of COVID-19
News - Family friendly activity in the world of COVID-19