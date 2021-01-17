UND Opens 2021 With Strong Showing at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (UND Athletics) - Ten top-three finishes, a meet record, a new top-10 on North Dakota soil, and three new additions to North Dakota track & field’s top-10 highlighted the Fighting Hawks day at the Bison Team Cup in Fargo.

Reigning Summit League Champion Lucy Steinmeyer set the meet record in the 400-meters, clocking a 56.91 to shatter the previous record by almost eight-tenths of a second. It was her first 400-meter race of the season.

Destinee Rose-Haas registered an almost five-foot improvement in the weight throw to finish third in the event with a toss of 20.12 (66-0.75) to move into No. 2 all-time in the UND top-10. Rose-Haas’ throw is the second-longest throw in North Dakota men’s and women’s track & field history, behind former All-American Molli Detloff’s record of 72-1.75.

In the jumps, Jennifer Parent recorded a pair of top-three finishes, taking second in the triple jump and finding her place in the UND top-10 in the event. Parent marked 11.33m (37-2) to move into eighth all-time in the event. She also finished third in the pole vault with a height of 3.50m (11-5.75).

Garrett Shumski moved into 10th in the Fighting Hawks record book in the men’s weight throw as he tossed the implement 17.03m (55-10.5) to finish sixth in the event.

With their eligibility exhausted last season, Erica Eades and Hannah Oscarson competed unattached in preparation for the outdoor season. Running in both the mile and the 800-meters, Eades finished first and second in the events, respectively, moving her way into the State of North Dakota’s record book in the mile with a 4:50.05, the 10th-fastest time on North Dakota soil according to @UND_runner and northdakotarunner.blogspot.com Though not eligible to be placed in UND’s top-10, it would be the second-fastest time in program history. Oscarson finished third in the mile with a 4:59.07 and placed second in the 3,000-meters with a 10:15.37.

The University of North Dakota will return to action next weekend when it heads to Brookings, S.D., for the Jim Emmerich Invitational at South Dakota State on Jan. 23.

