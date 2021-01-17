Talley, Bison Men Dominate Throwing Events at Bison Cup Classic

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Senior Alex Talley won a pair of throwing events to headline the performances of the North Dakota State University men’s track & field team on Saturday at the Bison Cup Classic.

Talley won the shot put first, throwing 64-02.50 (19.57m) to tie his personal-best mark. He’s now No. 2 on the NCAA performance list early this season.

The Bison men swept the top eight places in the shot put, with Maxwell Otterdahl second at 61-01.75 (18.64m) and Trevor Otterdahl third at 59-07.75 (18.18m).

NDSU finished 1-2-3-4-5 in the weight throw, with Talley winning with a mark of 71-07.50 (21.83m). Trevor Otterdahl recorded a new weight throw personal-best of 71-01.50 (21.68m) for second place in the meet. He ranks third all-time at NDSU, and fifth in the NCAA early this season.

Sophomore Maxwell Otterdahl threw a personal-best 65-04.75 (19.93m) in the weight throw to rank eighth in NDSU history.

Bison sophomore Adrian Harris took the 400m dash title in a meet record 48.66, and junior Jacob Rodin was second with an indoor PR of 48.67.

Bison sophomore Trent Davis won the 60m hurdles in a season-best time of 8.24 seconds. Freshman Dante White won the 60m dash title in 6.94 seconds.

NDSU senior Alex Bartholomay won the mile in a time of 4:12.85. Josh Samyn was the runner-up, and Isaac Huber took third for the Bison.

Brandon Lewis claimed the triple jump title with a personal-best leap of 47-11.75 (14.62m). Bison freshman Koate Deebom was the runner-up at 46-02.75 (14.09m).

Bison sophomore Jackson Tracy took first place in the 800m, running 1:57.45, and Beau Brannan was the runner-up in 1:57.50.

Jens Christensen took first place in the pole vault, clearing 14-07.25 (4.45m). NDSU’s Alex Brosseau claimed the 200m dash title in 22.64.

Bison freshman Hunter Merkley was the runner-up in the long jump, posting a mark of 22-03.25 (6.79m). Jakob Hanna took runner-up honors in the 3000m, running a personal-best 8:36.94.

NDSU will compete next at SDSU’s Jim Emmerich Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 23.

