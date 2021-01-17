NDSU Women Survive Overtime Scare From North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State women’s basketball team defeated North Dakota for the fifth-straight time Saturday night, as the Bison beat the Fighting Hawks 71-68 in overtime at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

NDSU improved to 10-2 overall and 5-1 in Summit League play, marking the second time in school history the Bison have been 5-1 through six games in league play. The victory was the fifth-straight for the Bison, the longest winning streak since winning six in a row in February 2008. North Dakota dropped to 0-11 on the year and 0-5 in league play. The Bison return to action on Friday, as they host Denver at the Scheels Center. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

Emily Dietz led the Bison with 18 points and nine rebounds, the most points the West Fargo native has scored in eight career games against North Dakota. Heaven Hamling added 14 points, while Kadie Deaton tied a season-high with 10 points. Playing in her 100th straight game, Michelle Gaislerova scored eight points to move into 24th in school history with 1,072 career points. Cobbins had five rebounds, while Abby Schulte grabbed four boards. Hamling had two assists, while Deaton tied a career-high with three steals. Olivia Lane led the Fighting Hawks with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bison were 25-of-57 (43.9%) from the field and 4-of-16 from 3-point range. North Dakota shot 26-of-64 (40.6%) from the floor and 3-of-11 (27.3%) from downtown. The Bison were 17-of-24 (70.8%) at the free throw line, while North Dakota was 13-of-21 (61.9%).

NDSU went on a 13-2 run to close the first quarter, taking a 17-8 lead. The Bison used another 13-2 run in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 30-12 with 4:55 to play in the half. A late jumper by Hamling gave NDSU a 36-21 lead at the half. North Dakota opened the second half on an 18-4 run, cutting the Bison lead to 41-39 with 2:27 left in the quarter. NDSU closed the third quarter on an 8-2 run, taking a 50-43 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bison led by nine with 9:13 to play before North Dakota went on a 17-7 run to take a 60-59 lead with 1:32 to play. Claire Orth hit a layup with :06 to play to send the game to overtime for the Fighting Hawks. NDSU scored the first four points of overtime and never trailed in the extra frame.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.