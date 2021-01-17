NDDoH: 152 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 152 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total active case count to 1,460.

They’re also reporting three new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the death toll to 1,384 since the start of the pandemic.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,781 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,452,510 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

152 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

135 – PCR Tests | 17 - Antigen Tests95,864 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

3.61% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,460 - Total Active Cases

-53 Individuals from yesterday.

187 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

93,020 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

85 – Currently Hospitalized

-10 - Individuals from yesterday.

3 – New Deaths*** (1,384 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Man in his 90s from Traill County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

· Adams County – 6

· Benson County – 2

· Burke County – 1

· Burleigh County – 28

· Cass County – 41

· Dickey County – 1

· Eddy County – 2

· Emmons County – 2

· Foster County – 1

· Golden Valley County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 14

· Grant County – 1

· Griggs County – 1

· McKenzie County – 2

· McLean County – 1

· Morton County – 8

· Pembina County – 1

· Pierce County – 1

· Richland County – 6

· Rolette County – 1

· Sargent County – 1

· Sioux County – 3

· Stark County – 2

· Steele County – 2

· Towner County – 4

· Traill County – 3

· Walsh County – 3

· Ward County – 8

· Williams County – 5

