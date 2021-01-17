NDDoH: 127 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 127 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total active case count to 1,513.

They’re also reporting eight new deaths linked to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,381 since the start of the pandemic.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.98%.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,954 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,447,746 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

127 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

88 – PCR Tests | 39 - Antigen Tests95,714 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.98% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,513 - Total Active Cases

-162 Individuals from yesterday.

208 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

92,820 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

95 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday.

8 – New Deaths*** (1,381 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from LaMoure County.

Woman in her 60s from Renville County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

· Adams County – 6

· Barnes County – 3

· Bowman County – 4

· Burke County – 1

· Burleigh County – 10

· Cass County – 25

· Foster County – 1

· Golden Valley County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 7

· Hettinger County – 1

· LaMoure County – 1

· McHenry County – 2

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 5

· McLean County – 2

· Morton County – 2

· Mountrail County – 3

· Nelson County – 3

· Pembina County – 1

· Pierce County – 1

· Ramsey County – 1

· Ransom County – 2

· Richland County – 4

· Rolette County – 1

· Sioux County – 2

· Stark County – 1

· Stutsman County – 1

· Walsh County – 9

· Ward County – 21

· Williams County – 4

