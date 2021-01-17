Moss Soars to High Jump Title, Leading NDSU Women at Bison Cup

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State junior Daejha Moss won two events and registered one of the top high jump marks in school history to headline the efforts of the Bison women’s track & field team on Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Bison Cup Classic.

Moss won the high jump, clearing a personal-best 5-10.00 (1.78m) to tie for third-best in NDSU indoor history and come within one-half inch of the school record. Bailey Cowling cleared a personal-best 5-08.75 (1.75m) in the high jump for second place and is now tied for seventh-best all-time at NDSU.

Moss also added a second event title on the day, winning the triple jump with a mark of 37-04.00 (11.38m).

NDSU’s Akealy Moton took the shot put title with a throw of 56-04.50 (17.18m). Tasha Willing threw a personal-best 51-01.00 (15.57m) for third place, and she now ranks ninth in NDSU indoor history.

Unattached Bison senior Maddy Nilles set a new facility record in the weight throw, launching 74-04.25 (22.66m) – two feet further than the school record she set last year. Bison senior Amy Herrington posted a personal-best mark of 66-11.25 (20.40m) in the weight throw to take second in the meet behind Nilles and rank fourth in school history.

Willing registered her second personal-best of the day, extending her weight throw PR by 20 inches to 61-09.00 (18.82m).

NDSU senior Ansley Schug ran a personal-best 8.74 seconds in the 60m hurdles prelims to be the fastest qualifier to the final, then clocked 8.73 seconds in the final to win the meet and rank sixth-fastest in school history. Schug came back to win her second event of the day, taking the 200m dash title in a career-best 25.91.

Sophomore Kendra Kelley won the 60m dash in a personal-best 7.71 seconds, ranking 11th all-time at NDSU.

Sophomore Katie Berglund won the pole vault title, clearing 11-09.75 (3.60m) – just one centimeter off her personal-best. Freshman Grace Emineth won the long jump, leaping 18-04.75 (5.61m).

Bison senior Melina Kuerschner won the 3000m for the second straight meet, finishing in 10:05.46. Peyton Frolek took the 800m title with a winning time of 2:14.69. Bison freshman Brita Birkeland was third in 2:17.87.

Freshman Salmata Korgho clocked a season-best 8.85 seconds in the 60m hurdles to take second place.

Unattached Bison Jennie Baragar-Petrash took runner-up honors in the mile with a time of 4:55.74.

NDSU will compete next at SDSU’s Jim Emmerich Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 23.

