MDH: 1,529 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

(Associated Press)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,529 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total active case count to 445,047.

They’re also reporting 37 new deaths linked to the virus, bringing the death toll to 5,887 since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 425,253

Total cases hospitalized: 23,291

Situation update for COVID-19 in MN

