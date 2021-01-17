Advertisement

MDH: 1,364 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,364 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total active case count to 446,380.

They’re also reporting 40 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the death toll to 5,927 since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 427,468

Total cases hospitalized: 23,367

Situation update for COVID-19 in MN

