MDH: 1,364 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,364 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total active case count to 446,380.

They’re also reporting 40 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the death toll to 5,927 since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 427,468

Total cases hospitalized: 23,367

