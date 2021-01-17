Advertisement

Jamestown Police warn about dangerous pills in the area

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police are asking you to keep an eye out for dangerous pills they believe may be tied to many overdoses in the area.

The pills are small, light blue and round. They are marked with “M” on one side and “30″ on the other. Police say you should not buy, sell or take them. If you have any information call the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-2414.

