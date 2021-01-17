Family friendly activity in the world of COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Mattea Wright from Moorhead is one of the many kids taking fitness to the next level.

“Try as hard as you can, and if you don’t win, that’s okay,” said Mattea Wright from Moorhead.

Saturday, she came out on top after a month of training for the North Star Ninja Games at the Four Star Ninja Academy in Fargo.

“It’s amazing, and actually we started coming here about a month ago because we live in Minnesota and all youth sports paused, so we got hockey players and gymnasts, and my kids were home distance learning, and I felt like we need movement,” said Dani Wright, Mattea’s mom.

“We break things down by agility and balance and give them multiple runs on each obstacle,” said Dustin Hjelmstad, Co-Owner and Vice President of Four Star Ninja Academy.

Hjelmstad said it’s a way for kids to experience what a ninja competition would be like without having to be a part of a league.

“We break up our age groups so that we don’t overload one session with people and so one; we require everyone wear masks at all times until the athlete does their run. We take temperatures at the door, and we have hand sanitizer stations through the entire facility,” said Hjelmstad.

They stayed at a 25-percent capacity and spread out chairs for families, so everyone feels comfortable while cheering.

“That’s why we do this; we’re trying to build up that confidence in each individual and promoting that team atmosphere, so yes, we’re doing runs against each other, but we’re a community,” said Hjelmstad. “It’s us against the obstacles, not us against each other.”

Wright encouraging you to get the kids moving again, especially with the pandemic and winter, because she’s seen the positive impact on her kid’s physical and mental health.

