Cold Shooting Dooms Dragon Women in 74-59 Loss at Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team shot just 31 percent from the field in a 74-59 road loss at Bemidji State on Saturday in Bemidji, Minn.

MSUM fell to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the NSIC North with the loss while Bemidji State improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the North.

Senior guard Sarah Jacobson led MSUM with 15 points while adding five rebounds and three assists. She was the only Dragon in double figures.

Sophomore Mariah McKeever added nine points while junior center Nicole Brown and freshman guard Karley Motschenbacher added eight apiece.

MSUM shot just 30.9 percent (21-of-68) for the game compared to 54.2 percent (26-of-48) for the Beavers. Bemidji State out rebounded the Dragons 38-35.

MSUM was ice cold from behind the three-point line on Saturday, hitting just 3-of-26 (11.5 percent) from downtown.

All five freshmen on the roster got some quality minutes on Saturday, led by Motschenbacher who played 27 minutes. Freshman Lydia Hay had five points in 13 minutes of action while freshman forward Paige Thompson had three points and five rebounds in 11 minutes.

MSUM was down 19-15 early in the second quarter after a basketball by junior guard/forward Emma Thuringer. But the Dragons managed five points over the final nine minutes, allowing the Beaver lead to grow to 35-20 by halftime. MSUM was outscored 16-7 in the second quarter.

MSUM battled back to within eight at 44-36 in the third quarter after Thompson hit a free throw with 4:54 left. The Bemidji lead grew back to 18 by the end of the quarter and the Dragons never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

Bemidji State gained control of the Century Trophy, which goes to the winner of the second meeting between the two teams. The Beavers swept the Dragons for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

MSUM is scheduled to host Minnesota Duluth next Friday and Saturday.

