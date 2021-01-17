CHILLY START TO THE WORK WEEK

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY (MONDAY) : Cold temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies take hold for Monday, with morning lows in the single digits only warming into the teens for the afternoon/ Flurries or flakes will be possible in the central and western Dakotas before moving into our area late.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Gusty and a warming westerly breeze with partly cloudy skies expected Tuesday, with temperatures slightly warmer on Tuesday afternoon. We can expect teens and low 20s after a cold morning in the single digits. More cloud cover and breezy conditions are then expected Wednesday. Temperatures will be mild in the 20s and 30s Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures cool back down on Thursday as high pressure slides in with temperatures in the teens and 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Turning much colder for the weekend. Temperatures Friday look chilling with lows below near or zero and highs in the single digits. Saturday is looking to be slightly warmer with highs in the single digits to low teens. There is a chance for some light snow later into the evening Saturday. Sunday warm up just a few degrees - still in the teens with a chance of light snow.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY (MLK JR DAY): Colder with flakes west. Partly cloudy. Low: 6. High: 13.

TUESDAY: Few morning flakes. Mostly cloudy. Breezy to gusty west wind. Low: 4. High: 16.

WEDNESDAY: West wind, gusty at times. A few flakes far north. Low: 12 and rising. High: 35.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Temperatures falling Low: 20. High: 26 and falling.

FRIDAY: Much colder. A few clouds. Low: -4. High: 6.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Chance of snow. Low: -3. High: 14.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow. Low: 5. High: 17.