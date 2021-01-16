Hamling Hits Game-Winner as Bison Beat North Dakota

GRNAD FORKS, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - A jumper with :03.3 to play by Heaven Hamling gave the North Dakota State women’s basketball team the lead for good in a 64-60 win over North Dakota Friday night at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

The Bison improved to 9-2 on the year and 4-1 in Summit League play for the third time in school history and the first since the 2009-10 season. North Dakota dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-4 in league play. The victory was the fourth-straight over an NCAA Division I opponent, the longest streak since December 2009. The two teams will play for the third time this season on Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. in Grand Forks.

Reneya Hopkins led the Bison with a game-high 14 points, while Hamling and Ryan Cobbins joined her in double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively. Cobbins had a team-high eight rebounds, while Hamling added five. Kadie Deaton had a season-high three assists, while Cobbins and Olivia Skibiel each had two steals. Maggie Manson led the Fighting Hawks with 14 points.

NDSU was 21-of-51 (41.2%) from the field and 6-of-17 (35.3%) from 3-point range. The Fighting Hawks were 19-of-55 (34.5%) from the floor and 6-of-19 (31.6%) from downtown. The Bison were 16-of-23 (69.6%) at the free throw line, while North Dakota was 16-of-24 (66.7%). The Fighting Hawks had a 16-3 advantage in second chance points and 26-14 advantage in bench points.

The Bison jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a jumper by Hopkins before North Dakota rattled off eight-straight. NDSU responded with a 10-1 run, but the Fighting Hawks scored the final four points of the quarter for a 13-12 lead. NDSU led by five in the second quarter before North Dakota went on an 11-2 run to take a 27-23 lead. A jumper by Michelle Gaislerova and a 3-pointer by Hamling gave NDSU a 28-27 lead at the half. NDSU scored the first 10 points of the second half and never trailed in the second half. A jumper by Emily Dietz gave NDSU a 58-51 lead with 2:33 to play before North Dakota scored seven-straight to tie the game with :53 to play.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.