Bison Cruise to 62-45 Win at North Dakota

Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Sophomore Jarius Cook and freshman Grant Nelson both scored 13 points to lead the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to a 62-45 road victory over North Dakota on Friday night.

The Bison led for more than 37 of the game’s 40 minutes. NDSU made 18-of-21 at the free throw line and did not allow a single free throw attempt by the Fighting Hawks.

NDSU extended its winning streak to five, improving to 5-0 atop The Summit League.

Rocky Kreuser added 11 points for NDSU, and Tyree Eady scored 10. Maleeck Harden-Hayes and Sam Griesel both grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Bison.

NDSU led 33-16 at halftime after going ahead by as many as 18 in the first half.  The Fighting Hawks pulled with 11 twice in the second half, but never got any closer. The Bison built their largest lead of 21 at 57-36 with just under four minutes left.

NDSU limited UND to 31-percent shooting in the first half and 36-percent shooting for the game.

The Bison and Fighting Hawks play again on Saturday night in Grand Forks, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. following the 5 p.m. women’s game.

