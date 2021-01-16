Bemidji State Builds Big First Half Lead, Downs Dragon Women 81-60

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) — Bemidji State built a 15-point halftime lead and went on to beat Minnesota State University Moorhead, 81-60 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball on Friday in Bemidji, Minn.

MSUM saw a three-game winning streak end and fell to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the NSIC North while Bemidji State improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the north.

MSUM had won 17 straight games in the series with BSU dating back to 2011, but that streak ended with Friday’s loss.

Freshman forward Paige Thompson scored a career-high 14 points in 18 minutes off the bench for MSUM.

Junior guard Mariah McKeever led the Dragons with 18 points, she hit 4-of-8 from three-point range. She also led with six rebounds. Senior guard Sarah Jacobson had 10 points and four assists.

MSUM shot just 28.8 percent from the field in the game, connecting on just 17-of-59 field goal attempts. The Dragons actually shot better from three-point range (38.1 percent) than overall from the field.

Bemidji State, meanwhile, shot 53.6 percent (30-of-56).

The Dragons had a slight 38-36 edge in rebounds.

A slow start proved costly for the Dragons. They were down 10-2 after the first five minutes and trailed 25-11 after the first frame. MSUM hit just 5-of-16 field goals in the first quarter compared to 71.4 percent (10-of-14) for Bemidji.

MSUM was down by as many as 21 in the second quarter but climbed within 13 after a Jacobson free throw with 34 seconds left in the half. The Dragons trailed 43-28 at halftime.

Bemidji State built the lead to as many as 30 in the second half on its way to the win.

The two teams rematch on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Bemidji. The Century Trophy is at stake, which is awarded to the winner of the second meeting between the two teams. MSUM currently holds the trophy.

