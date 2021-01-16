Advertisement

A FEW FLAKES OVERNIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING

Spotty flakes continue in the forecast with a cool down...
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNDAY: After a few flakes in the morning, Sunday looks a pinch warmer with mainly cloudy skies. A few locations may reach 30 degrees.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY (MONDAY) : Cold temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies take hold for Monday, with morning lows in the single digits only warming into the teens for the afternoon/ Flurries or flakes will be possible in the central and western Dakotas before moving into our area late.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Gusty and a warming westerly breeze with partly cloudy skies expected Tuesday, with temperatures slightly warmer on Tuesday afternoon. We can expect teens and low 20s after a cold morning in the single digits. More cloud cover and breezy conditions are then expected Wednesday. Temperatures will be mild in the 20s and 30s Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures cool back down on Thursday as high pressure slides in with temperatures in the teens and 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Turning much colder for the weekend. Temperatures Friday look chilling with lows below near or zero and highs in the single digits. Saturday is looking to be slightly warmer with highs in the single digits to low teens.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Morning flakes. Mostly cloudy. Low: 19. High: 27.

MONDAY (MLK JR DAY): Colder with flakes west. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 6. High: 13.

TUESDAY: Few morning flakes. Mostly cloudy. Breezy to gusty west wind. Low: 4. High: 19.

WEDNESDAY: West wind, gusty at times. A few flakes far north. Low: 12 and rising. High: 35.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 20. High: 23.

FRIDAY: Much colder. A few clouds. Low: -4. High: 6.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Slight snow chance. Low: 0. High: 14.

Most Read

Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
News - Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota suspends programs and issues layoffs
Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota suspends programs and issues layoffs
VNL Whistleblower gets accused to pay up
VNL Whistleblower story ends with the accused paying up
Nathan Thomas Wahl
Man arrested after fleeing and crashing into interstate fence
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Missouri Valley Conference releases statement about spring football season

Latest News

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Jan 15
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Jan 15
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - January 15
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - January 15
Weather - Noon Weather - January 15
Weather - Noon Weather - January 15
Weather - Valley Today - January 15
Weather - Valley Today - January 15