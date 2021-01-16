A FEW FLAKES OVERNIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING

SUNDAY: After a few flakes in the morning, Sunday looks a pinch warmer with mainly cloudy skies. A few locations may reach 30 degrees.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY (MONDAY) : Cold temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies take hold for Monday, with morning lows in the single digits only warming into the teens for the afternoon/ Flurries or flakes will be possible in the central and western Dakotas before moving into our area late.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Gusty and a warming westerly breeze with partly cloudy skies expected Tuesday, with temperatures slightly warmer on Tuesday afternoon. We can expect teens and low 20s after a cold morning in the single digits. More cloud cover and breezy conditions are then expected Wednesday. Temperatures will be mild in the 20s and 30s Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures cool back down on Thursday as high pressure slides in with temperatures in the teens and 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Turning much colder for the weekend. Temperatures Friday look chilling with lows below near or zero and highs in the single digits. Saturday is looking to be slightly warmer with highs in the single digits to low teens.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Morning flakes. Mostly cloudy. Low: 19. High: 27.

MONDAY (MLK JR DAY): Colder with flakes west. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 6. High: 13.

TUESDAY: Few morning flakes. Mostly cloudy. Breezy to gusty west wind. Low: 4. High: 19.

WEDNESDAY: West wind, gusty at times. A few flakes far north. Low: 12 and rising. High: 35.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 20. High: 23.

FRIDAY: Much colder. A few clouds. Low: -4. High: 6.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Slight snow chance. Low: 0. High: 14.