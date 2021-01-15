Advertisement

Relentless Fla. sinkhole reopens

By WFTS staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) - Call it the sinkhole that just wouldn’t quit.

The gaping hole opened up in October. After three months, officials tasked a private company with filling it. But the repair didn’t last.

This week, the sinkhole reopened. It now measures 50 feet wide, 130 feet deep.

According to the county, Tampa-based Basic Engineering was hired to make a fix, but within four days, the fill materials collapsed back into the hole.

Basic Engineering has not responded to calls asking what went wrong.

Despite the sinkhole expanding 4 feet closer to nearby Varsity Club, the sports bar remains open for business.

The sinkhole is on private property and contractors are working on a new solution.

Until the situation is remedied, authorities are keeping an eye on the area, including traffic activity.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Felipe Zapata, Omar Zapata, Oliver Barker, Norberto Zapata Sr.
Multiple people charged after brutal assault on Mayville State campus
Brandi Adeleke
Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
The legislation would bar businesses from refusing to accept cash from someone making an...
Bill would bar North Dakota businesses from refusing cash
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Fur-wearing NYC man arrested on Capitol riot charges freed on $100K bond
Several arrested after assault on Mayville State campus

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Timing of Trump trial uncertain as Pelosi gives no clues
Lutheran Social Services
Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota suspends programs and issues layoffs
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge