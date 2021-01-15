QUIETING WIND TONIGHT. MILD WEEKEND WITH COLD SHOT FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY

TONIGHT: Roads continue to be icy/snowy and slick. Wind will continue to gust over 35 mph into the early overnight. Then it will decrease into daybreak from west to east. Temperatures will slide under mostly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the low teens by morning. Snowfall amounts were minimal for most areas, and amounted up to an inch or so in the Red River Valley up to 2 inches in lakes country. The Twin Cities area got 3-5″ and the Duluth area saw 2-7″.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday is looking to be a cool day with highs back in the 20s for many under mainly cloudy skies. Sunday looks a pinch warmer with mainly cloudy skies. A few near 30 reading possible Sunday.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY (MONDAY) : Cold temperatures and cloudy skies take hold for Monday, with morning lows in the single digits only warming into the teens and 20s by Monday afternoon. Flurries or flakes will be possible in the central and western Dakotas.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Gusty and warming west winds with partly cloudy skies expected Tuesday, with temperatures slightly warmer on Tuesday afternoon. I expect 20s after a cold morning in the single digits. Sun and clouds are then expected Wednesday with a few flakes near the international border. Temperatures will be mild and in the 20s and 30s Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Turning much colder with cold high pressure moving in. Temperatures Thursday will be steady in the teens for most with breezy north wind. Friday looks chilling with lows below zero and highs near zero.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy evening, with decreasing speeds overnight. Temps falling to morning lows near 10.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 11. High: 28.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 16 High: 30.

MONDAY: Colder with flakes west. Mostly cloudy. Low: 9. High: 13.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy to gusty west wind. Low: 6. High: 24.

WEDNESDAY: West wind, gusty at times. A few flakes far north. Low: 26. High: 35.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 15. High: 15.

FRIDAY: Much colder. Mostly sunny. Low: -4. High: 6.