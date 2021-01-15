Advertisement

Missouri Valley Conference releases statement about spring football season

Missouri Valley Football Conference
Missouri Valley Football Conference(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference released a statement Friday morning regarding the upcoming 2021 spring football season.

You can read the statement here:

“In its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the Conference’s student-athletes, the Missouri Valley Football Conference will play a full 8-game spring league schedule and will culminate the season with the NCAA Division I Football Championship, which begins with games on Saturday, April 24.   Ten league institutions have reaffirmed their dedication to play a full spring schedule starting with league games the weekend of Feb. 19-21.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Felipe Zapata, Omar Zapata, Oliver Barker, Norberto Zapata Sr.
Multiple people charged after brutal assault on Mayville State campus
Brandi Adeleke
Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
The legislation would bar businesses from refusing to accept cash from someone making an...
Bill would bar North Dakota businesses from refusing cash
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Fur-wearing NYC man arrested on Capitol riot charges freed on $100K bond
Several arrested after assault on Mayville State campus

Latest News

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - January 14
Sports - 6:00PM Sports - January 14
Sports - Bison Football Coaching Changes
Sports - Bison Football Coaching Changes
The NDHSAA announced changes to Hockey and Wrestling postseason tournaments.
NDHSAA makes changes to postseason tournaments
UND Hockey wins first game of 2021, defeats Colorado College