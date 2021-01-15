Missouri Valley Conference releases statement about spring football season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference released a statement Friday morning regarding the upcoming 2021 spring football season.

You can read the statement here:

“In its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful and safe competitive opportunities for the Conference’s student-athletes, the Missouri Valley Football Conference will play a full 8-game spring league schedule and will culminate the season with the NCAA Division I Football Championship, which begins with games on Saturday, April 24. Ten league institutions have reaffirmed their dedication to play a full spring schedule starting with league games the weekend of Feb. 19-21.”

