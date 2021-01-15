Advertisement

Man arrested after fleeing and crashing into interstate fence

Nathan Thomas Wahl
Nathan Thomas Wahl(Cass County Jail)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested for fleeing from police and crashing into a fence.

It happened after 1 a.m. Friday when a Fargo Police Officer tried to stop a white Ford pickup traveling in the area of 28 St. and Fiechtner Dr. S.

When the officer turned on their lights to signal the driver to pull over, the driver sped away. The officer did not pursuit but followed in the direction the vehicle fled. The officer located the vehicle where it had crashed through the interstate fence and was stuck in the east ditch of the northbound lane of Interstate 29 at approximately 4 Ave. S.

The driver was gone, but officers followed shoe prints left in the snow for about 15 minutes, and eventually found the suspect laying behind a fence in the Southwest corner of the ND Department of Transportation parking lot, 503 38 St. S. Police identified the driver as 35 year old, Nathan Thomas Wahl, of Fargo. Wahl was arrested for multiple warrants and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

White pickup flees from Fargo Police
White pickup flees from Fargo Police(Fargo Police)

