FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbachers made a record donation to Great Plains Food Bank, almost double last year’s donation. The funds will provide meals for tens of thousands of local families.

Yesterday, Hornbacher's made a record donation to Great Plains Food Bank, almost double last year's donaton. THANK YOU Fargo-Moorhead community for your generosity! - Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Friday, January 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.