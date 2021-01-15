Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is behind bars in relation to the November death of a toddler.

37-year-old Brandi Adeleke is booked in the Cass County Jail on one count of murder.

Fargo Police were called to the 2300 block of 17th St. just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 20 for an unresponsive child.

In a GoFundMe for the 15-month-old Meka, her family says she ‘had been horribly abused, burned with chemicals, given alcohol, battered, and raped multiple ways. There are even more horrific details to the torture and murder that I don’t want the world to have to suffer knowing but my family and I keep replaying in our heads. These thoughts will scar us and Meka’s young cousins for the rest of our lives.’

Fargo Police say that after weeks of investigation, the medical examiner ruled Meka’s death a homicide. With this information, detectives were able to locate, interview, and arrest Adeleke.

Meka’s family told Valley News Live late Thursday night about Adeleke’s arrest, after they had been informed by police.

Meka’s family had previously told Valley News Live the person Meka was with at the time of her death was someone they trusted.

The State’s Attorney’s office is preparing to charge Adeleke with homicide.

