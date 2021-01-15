App helps lead to arrest of man who stole a truck in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night an app helped lead to the arrest of the man, who police say stole a pickup from an auto accessory shop in Fargo.

Employees at Window Tint Pros & Auto Accessories say it was a little after noon when they noticed one of the company trucks was missing. They tell us a man broke through the back window and took off.

A company-tracking app showed them the truck was near Alexandria. They called the police who were able to find the truck. After about a 20-minute high-speed chase, police were able to stop the thief and take him into custody.

Employees tell us, without the app, the truck may have been long gone.

“I went to the back and it was gone. At that point, I checked the app to see where it was and it was in Fergus Falls,” Operations Manager Caitlin Ash says. “On the app, we can see the speed as well. He was going over 100 miles per hour. They used the spikes multiple times.”

The truck is still in the shop in Alexandria. Ash says there’s no word on the damages.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.