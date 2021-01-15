Advertisement

Alleged theft at auto shop in New York Mills; owners are now asking for your help

Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gibb’s #10 Sales LLC in New York Mills, MN posted to their Facebook page Thursday morning asking for the public’s help in finding who they call a crook.

The auto shop posted several pictures to their Facebook page of a person and a truck they describe as a maroon, 2002/03 Ford F-150 Supercrew Fx4. The post says that the person in the picture has been stealing catalytic converters and asks that if anyone has any information as to who this could be to call them at 218-385-3010.

