Advertisement

233 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 233 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in the state.

In total, 1,373 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 47 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.82 percent.

There are now 1,675 active cases in North Dakota, with 78 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Felipe Zapata, Omar Zapata, Oliver Barker, Norberto Zapata Sr.
Multiple people charged after brutal assault on Mayville State campus
Brandi Adeleke
Fargo woman arrested for toddler’s apparent gruesome death
The legislation would bar businesses from refusing to accept cash from someone making an...
Bill would bar North Dakota businesses from refusing cash
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Fur-wearing NYC man arrested on Capitol riot charges freed on $100K bond
Several arrested after assault on Mayville State campus

Latest News

Lutheran Social Services
Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota suspends programs and issues layoffs
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Missouri Valley Conference releases statement about spring football season
Hornbachers Makes Record Donation
Weather - Noon Weather - January 15
Weather - Noon Weather - January 15
Mr. Food - Whatdoyoucallem Bars - January 15
Mr. Food - Whatdoyoucallem Bars - January 15