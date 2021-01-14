Advertisement

Tumultuous year results in more serious crime in St. Paul

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -

A year that included violent protests over the police killing of George Floyd and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic led to a rise in serious crime in St. Paul in 2020.

A preliminary crime report released Wednesday showed that violent crime including homicide, rape, aggravated assault and robbery increased by nearly 25 percent.

Overall, when adding burglary, theft and other offenses into the mix, serious crime was up 15.5. percent.

Arson and commercial robberies were both up more than 70%. Many businesses were raided and burned during violent protests after the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.

