Several arrested after assault on Mayville State campus

(ap)
By Mike Morken
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four men and a juvenile face charges in connection with an attack on a male at Mayville State University on Saturday. Authorities continue to search for a sixth person. Authorities were called to a domestic assault outside Berg Hall on the campus.

They now say it’s conspiracy to commit murder. Oliver Barker, Norberto Zapata Sr., Omar Zapata, Felipe Zapata and a juvenile were all taken into custody. The search continues for Norberto Zapata Jr.. Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt told Valley News Live that he still isn’t sure if the accused knew the victim. The victim was reportedly beaten, stabbed and run over with a car. The Sheriff says his injuries are substantial.

