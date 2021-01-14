Sephora Coming to West Acres Mall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sephora will be opening this fall at the West Acres Mall, taking the current Talbots storefront, near the food court. Talbots will be closing at the end of their lease, which will be at the end of this month.

Mall leaders say the lease is currently being finalized, and they couldn’t be more excited to welcome this much-requested beauty experience to West Acres. The current Sephora inside J.C. Penney will remain open for the time being.

