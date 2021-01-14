Advertisement

Person hurt following Fargo apartment fire

Fargo Fire Department Badge
Fargo Fire Department Badge(Fargo, ND Fire Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt following a fire at an apartment building in south Fargo.

Firefighters say they got the call around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to the 1400 block of 32nd St. S. for reports of smoke in a hallway.

When crews arrived, they were able to quickly put out the fire and help one person who was hurt from the flames--that person is expected to be ok.

Damage estimates are not available at this time.

